Newcastle United Confirms Signing Of Nick Woltemade Amid Ongoing Liverpool Interest In Alexander Isak

Newcastle United is reportedly close to securing the services of German forward Nick Woltemade, according to Eddie Howe. However, there is no new information regarding Alexander Isak's future with the club. Reports on Thursday indicated that Newcastle had reached an agreement for the 23-year-old Woltemade, with a transfer fee exceeding the £63 million paid for Isak in 2022.

Woltemade's potential arrival comes after unsuccessful bids for Brentford's Yoane Wissa and Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen. The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Isak's future has fueled speculation that Woltemade might be his replacement. Last season, Woltemade netted 17 goals and provided three assists across all competitions, helping Stuttgart secure ninth place in the Bundesliga and clinch the DFL-Pokal.

Eddie Howe shared insights into Newcastle's transfer strategy ahead of their upcoming match against Leeds United. He mentioned that while he couldn't confirm anything yet, there were positive developments regarding Woltemade's move to St James' Park. "Not too much to say, but there are positive signs," Howe stated. "I think things are moving and developing in a good way at the moment."

When asked if Woltemade would be registered in time for the Elland Road fixture, Howe responded: "I don't think that's possible, due to lots of reasons I don't understand." He emphasized the importance of acquiring a centre-forward this summer, expressing hope that they were nearing their goal.

The potential signing of Woltemade raises questions about Isak's role at Newcastle. Isak has missed Newcastle's first two Premier League matches as he seeks a move to Liverpool. Howe admitted he couldn't provide clarity on Isak's situation, stating: "It's difficult for me to give you any sort of clarity on his future."

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon will miss three matches following his red card against Liverpool. William Osula might lead Newcastle's attack this weekend. Fabian Schar is fit after recovering from a head injury in their last game, while Sandro Tonali could also play. Joelinton won't return until after the international break.

Liverpool's Perspective

Liverpool manager Arne Slot was questioned about Isak before their Sunday match against Arsenal. Slot confirmed Liverpool is exploring market options but didn't comment directly on Isak. He remarked: "If it's true Newcastle have signed a new number nine, that's very nice for Eddie because Anthony Gordon is suspended and Isak has not been training."

Slot added that Liverpool aims to strengthen their squad if suitable players become available at the right price. "We try to sign players who can help us," he said. "But there's no reason, after the first two games, to complain or think we need more."

The potential acquisition of Nick Woltemade signals Newcastle United's intent to bolster their attacking options amid uncertainties surrounding Alexander Isak's future at the club.