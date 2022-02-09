Newcastle United to target Arsenal star next summer: Good deal for the Magpies?

Bengaluru, Feb. 9: Newcastle United were the highest spenders in the January window but they seem to be already putting summer transfer plans in place despite the January window closing only a few days ago.
It
is
understood
that
the
Magpies
are
already
planning
to
re-approach
Arsenal
keeper
Bernd
Leno
if
they
succeed
in
their
bid
to
avoid
relegation.
The German shot-stopper was linked with a move in January. But a deal could not take place as Arsenal weren’t interested in selling their second choice keeper mid-way through the season. But they are tipped to make an approach again next summer.
Leno's struggle at Arsenal
The 29-year-old has had a great outing since signing for the Gunners in 2018, only to have a bad patch at the second half of last season. He started the ongoing season as the first-choice but dropped down the pecking order after Aaron Ramsdale's arrival. The German since then is being limited to sporadic cup ties at best. He has played just seven games so far in all competitions this year. And with the club having a deal in place to sign Matt Turner from the MLS side, New England Revolution next summer, Leno is almost surplus to requirement.
Transfer Fee
Arsenal have given a green light to Leno to make a transfer next year who will only have one year remaining in his current deal next summer. The North London side however are expecting to generate around €15 million for his signature.
Good deal by the Magpies?
The project Newcastle United are planning upon is a long-term plan designed to make them a European superhouse. In that aspect signing, someone like Leno would be a great addition. The German keeper also is unlikely to cost a fortune either and he could be one of the premium signings the club are hoping to get again next season.