Football Newcastle United Secures Last-Minute Victory Against Fulham In Premier League Clash Eddie Howe commended Newcastle United's determination following their thrilling 2-1 win over Fulham. Bruno Guimaraes scored the decisive goal in the final minute, marking a significant moment for the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 2:04 [IST]

Newcastle United's thrilling 2-1 victory over Fulham at St James' Park was a testament to their determination. Eddie Howe praised his team's relentless effort, especially as Bruno Guimaraes scored the decisive goal in the 90th minute. This marked Newcastle's first last-minute Premier League win since March 2024 against West Ham. Howe commended his players for their persistence, noting their continuous pressure on Fulham's defence.

Howe highlighted the attacking nature of both teams during the match. He expressed satisfaction with Newcastle's performance, particularly in the final 20 minutes. "I thought it was a really attacking performance from both teams; both teams were going for the win," he remarked. The manager emphasised how crucial these points are and how they boost confidence in winning under challenging circumstances.

Fulham, on the other hand, faced their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat, a streak not seen since their return to top-flight football in 2022. Marco Silva shared his thoughts on the game, acknowledging that his team deserved more from it. He stressed the importance of maturity and being alert throughout matches to avoid costly mistakes.

Bruno Guimaraes expressed immense joy after securing the win for Newcastle. "I feel unbelievable," he said, acknowledging that perfection isn't always possible but finding ways to secure three points is crucial. He added, "This is the Newcastle I know; we fight until the end." His words encapsulated the team's fighting spirit and determination to succeed.

Silva further elaborated on Fulham's struggles, pointing out that they need to be more streetwise and do the basics well. He warned that football can be unforgiving if players aren't fully focused at all times. Silva admitted that this series of defeats is challenging for Fulham and acknowledged that improvements are necessary.

The victory at St James' Park was celebrated by fans and players alike, reinforcing Newcastle's reputation for resilience. The match showcased their ability to persevere and seize opportunities even when faced with adversity. As they continue their campaign, Newcastle aims to build on this momentum and maintain their competitive edge in future matches.

Fulham will need to regroup and address their recent form to turn things around in upcoming fixtures. Silva's insights into maturity and awareness highlight areas for improvement as they seek to break free from their current losing streak. Both teams now look ahead with different challenges but share a common goal of achieving success in the Premier League season ahead.