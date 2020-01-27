Newcastle United want Spanish forward on loan

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Newcastle United are planning a sensational loan move for Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer according to reports in England.
Steve Bruce is desperate to add more firepower to his attack in January and have already entered talks with the German giants regarding a loan deal for the Spanish international. It is believed that they also want an option to make the loan deal permanent in the summer for a fee believed to be around £25 million.
Newcastle United have hardly been involved in the relegation scrap this season under the management of Steve Bruce but they have struggled in front of the goal. Club record signing from Hoffenheim in the summer, Joelington has not been able to make much of an impression at St. James' Park. The Brazilian has found the back of the net just twice in 27 games which is really poor.
The fact that Joelington still remains the first-choice number nine following his dismal start to life in English football tells the story of how poor the other options are at Bruce's disposal. And, adding someone like Alcacer to the Magpies' attack could improve the squad to a great extent. And, a loan deal for Alcacer would be an excellent deal made by the North East Club. And, if Dortmund agree on a fee of £25 million for the Spaniard in the summer, it could prove to be a bargain for a striker of Alcacer's caliber.
Throughout his career, Alcacer has been pretty lethal in front of the goal. At Borussia Dortmund, he has 26 goals in 47 games which is an excellent return considering a large amount of his gametime has been from the bench. The Spaniard has played just 820 minutes of football this season and has seven goals and two assists to his name. Even for Spain, he has 12 goals in 19 games.
With the arrival of Erling Haaland at the Signal Iduna Park, Alcacer's struggle for gametime will only intensify. And, Newcastle United would be smart to capitalize on that. The player will be keen to play on a regular basis in order to make the Spain squad for the upcoming Euro 2020. And, at Newcastle United, he could get that pretty easily.
Alcacer is not Premier League proven but has had success in both Spain and Germany. Newcastle United can certainly take a chance with the Spaniard as he looks a level above their current set of forwards. Steve Bruce must get this deal over the line and it could push the Toons to a top half finish.