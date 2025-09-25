Football Newcastle United To Host Tottenham Hotspur And Liverpool To Face Crystal Palace In EFL Cup Last 16 In the EFL Cup last 16, Newcastle United will host Tottenham Hotspur, while Liverpool faces Crystal Palace. Matches scheduled for the week of October 27. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 3:43 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Newcastle United, the current EFL Cup holders, are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 of the competition. Meanwhile, Liverpool will meet Crystal Palace, the FA Cup winners. Newcastle secured their spot with a 4-1 win over Bradford City, while Tottenham defeated Doncaster Rovers 3-0. The matches are scheduled for the week starting October 27.

In other fixtures, Arsenal will play against Brighton, and Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Chelsea. These matchups contribute to a total of four all-Premier League ties in this round. Newcastle's clash with Tottenham at St James' Park is considered one of the standout matches.

Liverpool will have an opportunity to seek revenge against Crystal Palace after their Community Shield loss last month. The two teams are also gearing up for a Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park on Saturday. This adds an extra layer of intrigue to their EFL Cup meeting.

Cardiff City is set to travel across Wales to face Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground. In another fixture, Manchester City will visit Swansea City from the Championship. These matches promise exciting contests as teams vie for a place in the next round.

Grimsby Town has been impressive in their cup run, having knocked out Manchester United and Sheffield Wednesday in previous rounds. They will now host Brentford, hoping to continue their giant-killing streak. Wycombe Wanderers will welcome Fulham, aiming for another upset.

The upcoming matches offer thrilling prospects as teams from different leagues compete for glory. Fans can expect intense battles as clubs aim to progress further in the tournament.