Newcastle, West Brom target former Liverpool player Conor Coady

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Conor Coady is being tracked by Newcastle and local rivals West Bromwich Albion according to reports in England.
Despite missing his spot kick in the Carabao Cup defeat at Manchester City, the defender was outstanding against the Premier League leaders.
The 24-year-old has been converted by Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Sancho from a defensive midfielder to part of a three-man backline. He has helped take the West Midlands outfit to the top of the Championship.
The former Liverpool academy product recently penned a new long-term deal at Molineux and is valued at £7million.
Baggies boss Tony Pulis will have his work cut out trying to persuade their neighbours to do business in January with Wolves pushing for promotion.
Rafa Benitez has also been alerted to the defender's stand out performances this term as the Spaniard looks to bolster his squad in January.
Wolves boss Sancho is a big fan of Coady and is unlikely to let one of his key men leave the club.
There was speculation he was on his way out of the club when Sheffield United made a huge bid to take the former Huddersfield Town man back to Yorkshire.
But, the Blades advances were spurned by the Portuguese coach. In turn, Sancho handed Coady the captain's armband in the summer to lead the charge back to the Premier League.
Big things were always expected of Coady from his youth level. He was admired by the Liverpool fans and was regarded as the club’s future but he failed to make much mark at the club.
The 24-year-old represented England at youth level, being named in the team of the tournament as England won the 2010 under-17 European Championship and captaining the England Under-20 team at the 2013 Under-20 World Cup.