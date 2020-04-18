Football
Neymar-Barcelona reunion possible, claims Rousaud

By Sacha Pisani
Neymar
Emili Rousaud believes Neymar could make his way back to Barcelona due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

London, April 18: Neymar returning to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain is possible, according to former vice-president Emili Rousaud.

Neymar swapped Barca for Ligue 1 holders PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 but the Brazilian superstar has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou comeback.

The 28-year-old forward spent four years at Barca, where he won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League among other honours.

Rousaud believes Neymar could make his way back to Barca due to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial impact of COVID-19.

"Neymar coming back is possible," Rousaud told L'Equipe.

"The coronavirus is going to provoke deflation in the transfer market and the majority of clubs will have financial problems.

"Barcelona will have to analyse if the operation is within the club's finances. The interest is real, but it's complicated. There are three parties involved: Barca, PSG and the player.

"If the three look for an agreement, they will find the solution: payment in instalments, for example. It all depends on the will of each party and especially on the demands of Neymar."

Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 8:30 [IST]
