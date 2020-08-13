Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neymar and Mbappe will stay at PSG – Al-Khelaifi

By Dejan Kalinic
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris, August 13: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will stay at Paris Saint-Germain, according to president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The stars helped PSG to an incredible come-from-behind 2-1 win over Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-finals in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Contracted at PSG until 2022, Neymar and Mbappe have both been linked with moves away from the Ligue 1 champions.

However, Al-Khelaifi said the pair would stay at PSG as he lauded their class.

"Ney, with Kylian, he's one of the best players in the world. He's in the top three," he told RMC Sport, via L'Equipe.

"Ney was the man of the match [against Atalanta]. He had a great match. He and Kylian are not going to leave. They are going to stay."

Behind to a Mario Pasalic goal, PSG left it late to overcome Atalanta, Marquinhos equalising in the 90th minute before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting netted the winner three minutes later.

Al-Khelaifi was proud of PSG, who are aiming to win their first Champions League title and face either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid at the semi-final stage.

"It's a very special day for us, it's magnificent. It's something special, we need that to change mentalities," he said.

"I am very proud, I thank the players, the staff. It was not easy after stopping the Championship [due to the coronavirus pandemic].

"We showed a great mentality, great players. I am very happy.

"This is the first time that we have reached the semi-finals [since Qatar Sports Investments took over in 2011]. It's historic."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 4:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue