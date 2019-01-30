Neymar out for 10 weeks with foot injury

Paris, January 30: Neymar is set for 10 weeks on the sidelines due to his right foot injury, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed. It means that the Brazilian will miss both the legs of the Champions League pre-quarterfinals against Manchester United.
Neymar suffered a foot injury during a recent Coupe de France match against Strasbourg, having also struggled with a similar problem last season. Neymar may need surgery on his metatarsal. So, he is certain to miss the two legs against Manchester United on February 12 at Old Trafford and March 6 at the Parc des Princes.
The 26-year-old Neymar has scored 20 goals in just 23 appearances for PSG so far this season. As per PSG officials the injury was the aggravation of the fifth right metatarsal in his foot, which he previously injured last year putting his World Cup participation in doubt.
Brazil hosts the upcoming Copa America and the national federation would like to have its biggest star in the biggest stage in South America. Brazilian national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said that they'll have to respect PSG's decision, regardless of the rehab approach chosen for Neymar.
"We have to remember that Neymar is an athlete of Paris Saint-Germain and we must respect the decisions made by the club. Lasmar (Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazil national team) will help. And then, after that, we'll make the technical decisions," Gaspar said."