Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Neymar out for 10 weeks with foot injury

By
Neymar to miss action for 10 weeks
Neymar to miss action for 10 weeks

Paris, January 30: Neymar is set for 10 weeks on the sidelines due to his right foot injury, Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed. It means that the Brazilian will miss both the legs of the Champions League pre-quarterfinals against Manchester United.

Neymar suffered a foot injury during a recent Coupe de France match against Strasbourg, having also struggled with a similar problem last season. Neymar may need surgery on his metatarsal. So, he is certain to miss the two legs against Manchester United on February 12 at Old Trafford and March 6 at the Parc des Princes.

The 26-year-old Neymar has scored 20 goals in just 23 appearances for PSG so far this season. As per PSG officials the injury was the aggravation of the fifth right metatarsal in his foot, which he previously injured last year putting his World Cup participation in doubt.

Brazil hosts the upcoming Copa America and the national federation would like to have its biggest star in the biggest stage in South America. Brazilian national team coordinator Edu Gaspar said that they'll have to respect PSG's decision, regardless of the rehab approach chosen for Neymar.

"We have to remember that Neymar is an athlete of Paris Saint-Germain and we must respect the decisions made by the club. Lasmar (Rodrigo Lasmar, doctor of the Brazil national team) will help. And then, after that, we'll make the technical decisions," Gaspar said."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 17:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue