BREAKING NEWS: Neymar charged with 'insulting/molesting acts against match official' by UEFA

By Opta
Paris, March 22: Neymar has been charged by UEFA for "insulting/molesting acts against a match official" following his outburst on social media after Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

The Brazil international watched from the stands at Parc des Princes as United claimed a 3-1 win in the second leg of their last-16 tie to progress to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Marcus Rashford scored the crucial third from the penalty spot after a contentious handball decision against defender Presnel Kimpembe, prompting a furious response from Neymar on Instagram.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR," he wrote.

"There is no penalty. How can it be a handball when it hits his back?! Go f*** yourselves!"

UEFA appointed an inspector to investigate Neymar's remarks and on Friday confirmed the charge against the player.

The case will be heard by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, with a date for the hearing yet to be confirmed.

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 20:40 [IST]
