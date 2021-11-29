Neymar ruled out for six to eight weeks with ankle injury

Paris, Nov. 29: Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed Neymar will be out for six to eight weeks with an ankle injury.
The Brazil star was taken off on a stretcher during the closing stages of the 3-1 win over Saint-Etienne and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.
Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he did not expect the injury to be serious, but tests have shown Neymar has sprained the ligaments in his left ankle.
PSG said on Monday that a further update on his recovery time would follow this week.
Should Neymar be sidelined for two months, he would miss eight games in all competitions, including PSG's final Champions League group game against Club Brugge and the league trip to Lyon on January 8.
The 29-year-old has struggled for top form in 2021-22, managing three goals and three assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.