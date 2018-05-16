Neymar 'scared' ahead of World Cup return

Sao Paulo, May 16: Neymar feels he is facing the most difficult time of his career as the Brazil star battles to prove his fitness before the World Cup.
The 26-year-old has returned to training at Paris Saint-Germain after surgery on a broken metatarsal suffered at the end of February.
He was named in Tite's squad for Russia 2018 as expected this week and all eyes will be on Brazil's first pre-World Cup friendly against Croatia on June 3.
"This is a difficult time, one of the most difficult that I have faced," Neymar told Jornal Nacional.
Obrigado Deus... muito feliz de ter mais uma oportunidade de representar a minha nação!— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) 14 May 2018
Partiu, Rússia !!!! pic.twitter.com/YNCStoMW7N
"I know that everyone is nervous, but nobody is more anxious than me to go back and nobody is more afraid than me."
Neymar stated these anxieties played a part in him spending the majority of his rehabilitation surrounded by family and friends in Brazil.
He said: "Everyone was always cheery and it became the norm. This made me happy and helped me with the day-to-day work and the stress.
"Millions of things go through my head. I'm scared."
Brazil begin their Group E campaign against Switzerland on June 17 and will also take on Costa Rica and Serbia in the round-robin phase.
Source: OPTA
