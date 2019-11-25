Football
Kante content at Chelsea after rejecting PSG

By Matt Dorman
NGolo Kante
Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante looks set for a long-term stay in London after rejecting Paris Saint-Germain.

London, November 25: N'Golo Kante says he rebuffed interest from Paris Saint-Germain because he is happy at Chelsea.

Ligue 1 champions PSG have long been linked with the France international and reportedly tried to sign him following his impressive displays at the 2018 World Cup.

The move never materialised and Kante, considered one of the Premier League's best midfielders, is now in his fourth season at Stamford Bridge.

He signed a new five-year contract with the club in November 2018 and has no plans to leave.

"Sometimes you don't really know where you want to go, but you know what you already have," Kante told Canal+ when asked about PSG's interest.

"I knew I was at Chelsea and I felt good at Chelsea. On top of that, it was a footballing decision.

"I felt good in London and I felt happy in this project and therefore I am happy to stay here."

Kante joined Chelsea in 2016 following a season with Leicester City, where he won the first of his two Premier League titles.

The 28-year-old scored for the third time this season in the Blues' 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

Story first published: Monday, November 25, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
