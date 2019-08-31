Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Nice seal N'Soki signing from PSG

By Opta
Nice seal Stanley NSoki signing from PSG
Nice seal Stanley N'Soki signing from PSG

Paris, August 31: Nice have beaten several interested clubs to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Stanley N'Soki.

Juventus, Lyon and Newcastle United all reportedly made approaches for the 20-year-old, but Patrick Vieira's men have won the race.

A France Under-21 international, N'Soki made his Ligue 1 debut for PSG in 2017 and registered 12 top-flight appearances last season.

The left-back signed his first professional contract in the French capital in September but Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa blocked his path to greater first-team opportunities.

Nice pounced to make him their fourth signing in three days after sealing deals for Kasper Dolberg, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Adam Ounas.

The length of N'Soki's contract has not been disclosed.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue