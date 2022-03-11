Nick Candy 'still interested' in buying Chelsea despite Roman Abramovich sanctions

London, March 11: British property developer Nick Candy is still interested in buying Chelsea despite owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned.
The billionaire – a lifelong Blues fan – announced on Wednesday he is looking to join up with another party or consortium to make a bid to purchase the club.
However, there is now uncertainty around the club's sale after the United Kingdom government froze long-serving owner Abramovich's assets on Thursday (March 10).
Abramovich, who was reportedly looking for £3billion to sell the club, is one of seven Russian oligarchs to have been sanctioned due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Chelsea cannot sell tickets, buy or sell players, or offer new contracts as part of the sanctions.
They can continue trading as a football club, though, and an application to the UK government to sell the club can be made as long as Abramovich does not make any money.
Chelsea sale put on hold as UK government freezes Abramovich's assets
And a spokesperson for Candy has confirmed the 49-year-old’s continued interest in the Premier League giants.
"We are examining the details of yesterday's announcement and we are still interested in making a bid," the statement read.
"Clearly this is a time of great uncertainty for all Chelsea fans. In our view, no one is the owner of a football club – you are the custodian of it for the fans and the community."
Chelsea put off-field distractions to one side on Thursday (March 10) by easing past bottom side Norwich City 3-1 to consolidate third place in the Premier League.