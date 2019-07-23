Football
Nicky Butt promoted to new development role at Manchester United

By
Nicky Butt
He has helped with Mason Greenwood and James Garner's development, and now Nicky Butt has landed a new role at Manchester United.

London, July 23: Nicky Butt has been appointed as Manchester United's new head of first team development.

The 44-year-old – who played for the club between 1992 and 2004 – had been United's head of academy since 2016.

Butt has had an important role in the development of Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Tahith Chong, who are all in United's senior squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

In a statement on the club's official website, United said that Butt will report directly to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is responsible for creating "a seamless journey for young players stepping up to the next level".

Butt said: "Manchester United is in my DNA and this is a very proud moment for me as I take on this new role. I am passionate about nurturing, developing and coaching the talent we have here to become top players at this club.

"Under Ole’s leadership, our vision will ensure that we continue to provide the right environment for our young players to thrive in."

Butt has been replaced as the club's head of academy by Nick Cox.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 0:20 [IST]
