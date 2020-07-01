Nine Premier League midfielders who have played in every game so far in 2019-20

Bengaluru, July 1: Premier League is considered the most competitive and physically tough league in the world and plying trade over there regularly certainly requires good fitness.
The most demanding position in the team hence could be of midfielders who takes the most workload and connect the defence as well as the attack.
Therefore, to feature week-in week-out, for every single match is a celebrated achievement, especially given the needs and rigours of the top-flight. This season in Premier League nine midfielders have done so. They although have not played in every possible minute but has featured in all the league games.
Here is the list of the all the nine midfielders:
Ruben Neves – Wolves
Ever present in Nuno Gomes's high flying Wolves side, Neves has appeared in all the 32 games and started in 29. His ability to distribute passes and dictate play while protecting the defence has been one of the major points behind them chasing the UCL qualification.
Joao Moutinho – Wolves
Neves' midfield partner, the creative input of the Wolves midfield, Moutinho too has appeared in all league games for Wolves. He has started in 30 games, playing all the 32 matches.
Leander Dendoncker - Wolves
The third player from Wolves' midfield ranks to make this list. The young Belgian has provided huge versatility to Nuno's team playing in a three-man defence as well as in the defensive midfield role. He has started 28 games so far and also notched up three goals in the process.
Mason Mount – Chelsea
Frank Lampard's most creative presence in the midfield, Mount has appeared in every game for his English boss starting in 27 games and coming from the bench in other 4. He has meanwhile scored six and assisted four in the league as Chelsea sit fourth in the table.
Declan Rice – West Ham
The promising homegrown talent has starred in a struggling side and appeared in every game so far. The 21-year-old has largely thrived in a defensive midfield role but most recently manager David Moyes has opted to field in the centre-back role.
James Ward-Prowse – Southampton
Southamptons made a huge turn around in the second half of the campaign under Ralph Hasenhuttl and forward Danny Ings prolific presence in front of goal may be the big reason behind it.
However, the supply line from the midfield and much of Southampton’s threat from set-pieces has come around from this English midfielder who has five goals to his name and also provided three assists so far.
Oliver Norwood – Sheffield United
Sheffield United have been the surprise of the season who just coming back from the Championship are still in contention for a European birth for next season. Their gameplay is based on the solid stability of the midfield and the main anchorman behind it is 29-year-old Norwood. The Blades midfielder has started in every game for them so far but has managed only one goal and assist each.
Todd Cantwell – Norwich
The young English attacker has been a rare bright spot in an otherwise disastrous campaign for Norwich who are likely to go down from the league this year. Cantwell has managed six goals and two assists so far and competed in every game. He should not be short of offers from the Pl sides next Summer.
Dwight McNeil – Burnley
Sean Dyche's side astonishingly sits eighth in the league table and Mcneil's assist tally is one of the major reason behind it. The English midfielder's left foot has been the biggest weapon for them from open play who has racked up six assists and two goals.