No guarantee of Tottenham signings – Pochettino

Posted By: OPTA
London, July 31: Mauricio Pochettino is unsure if Tottenham will end their transfer market impasse to make any signings ahead of the new Premier League season.

Back in the Champions League after finishing third last term, Spurs have seen fellow top-four side Liverpool spend heavily but are yet to complete any deals of their own.

The lack of activity comes as a surprise given Pochettino has previously urged the club's hierarchy to be "brave" and "take risks" in order to keep pace with their rivals.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Aston Villa star Jack Grealish and disgruntled Manchester United forward Anthony Martial are among the players to have been linked, but Pochettino is unable to predict whether any moves will come to fruition.

"Last season I told you some numbers, but this season we don't know," he told reporters.

"I don't know if we are going to sign or not. We’re working on that. I cannot tell you if we're going to sign one, zero or two or three or four."

The former Argentina defender, who signed a new five-year contract in May, said he would leave others to obtain their own "perception" from his comments earlier in the off-season, adding: "I think I am working and focused on trying to deliver my job, our job. I try to prepare the team.

"That's the focus and we're concentrating on that."

Tottenham commence their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle United on August 11.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 31, 2018, 5:00 [IST]
