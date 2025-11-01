Football Amad Diallo's Stunning Late Volley Helps Manchester United Draw 2-2 With Nottingham Forest In a dramatic match, Amad Diallo scored a late volley to secure a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest. Despite leading at half-time, United faced a comeback from Forest before Amad's intervention. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 23:51 [IST]

Amad Diallo's late volley secured a 2-2 draw for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Red Devils seemed headed for a loss on Ruben Amorim's first anniversary as manager after a poor start to the second half. Despite leading at halftime through Casemiro's header, United found themselves trailing due to quick goals from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolo Savona.

Ruben Amorim marked his first year in charge by naming an unchanged starting XI for the first time in his 37 Premier League matches. This decision came as United aimed to extend their three-game winning streak. Although they didn't win, Amad's goal ensured they maintained momentum ahead of their upcoming match against Tottenham.

United could have climbed to second place in the Premier League with a victory, but the draw moved them up to fifth. Meanwhile, Forest remained in 18th position. The match saw United score twice from corners, a feat last achieved in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in December 2019.

Nottingham Forest continued to struggle with set-pieces, having conceded 16 goals from such situations in 2025, more than any other team. Casemiro opened the scoring with his 15th headed goal since joining Europe's top leagues, only surpassed by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic among central midfielders since 2015.

The goals from Gibbs-White and Savona were the fastest two goals United had conceded at the start of a second half in Premier League history. These strikes came within four minutes and 33 seconds of each other, turning the game around swiftly after halftime.

Despite these challenges, Amad Diallo's intervention nine minutes before full-time salvaged a point for United. He almost clinched all three points when Murillo cleared his last-minute attempt off the line. This result kept United competitive as they prepare for their next league fixture.