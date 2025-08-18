Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Nottingham Forest Enhances Squad With Signing Of Arnaud Kalimuendo From Rennes Nottingham Forest has signed striker Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes for £25m. The 23-year-old joins a busy transfer period for the club after a successful season in Ligue 1. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 17:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Nottingham Forest has bolstered their squad by signing Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes. The striker has committed to a five-year contract with the Premier League club, who reportedly paid £25 million (€28.9 million) for his services. Kalimuendo joins recent signings Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee, who arrived from Ipswich Town and Manchester City, respectively.

Kalimuendo's journey to Nottingham Forest follows his move from Paris Saint-Germain to Rennes in August 2022. During his time at Rennes, he made 112 appearances across all competitions. The 23-year-old forward scored a total of 40 goals for the club, with his most prolific season being 2024-25 when he netted 18 times.

The striker expressed excitement about joining Nottingham Forest. "When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured," he stated. "This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history." He added that he's eager to embrace the challenge and bring his experience to the team.

Kalimuendo also shared his aspirations for the upcoming season. "I had a good season last year with goals and assists, but I want more and want to reach a new level here," he said. His enthusiasm extends to playing in the Premier League and experiencing the atmosphere at the City Ground.

Last season in Ligue 1, Kalimuendo was the second-highest scorer with 17 goals and three assists. He excelled in converting opportunities, scoring from 13 of Opta-defined 'big' chances out of 19 such opportunities. Only four players managed to score more than him in these situations.

The addition of Kalimuendo is expected to enhance Nottingham Forest's attacking options as they aim for success in the Premier League. His proven track record in front of goal will be crucial as they look to build on their strong performance from last season.