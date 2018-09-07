Football

Nuno Espirito Santo in shortlist to replace Mourinho at Man United

Written By: Sudip Banerjee
Bengaluru, September 7: Premier League giants Manchester United have added Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo to the list of potential candidates to replace Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

It is understood the Wolves boss has impressed the Old Trafford bosses and could be in line to succeed his countryman at Old Trafford.

As per reports in England, Santo is being considered by Manchester United alongside former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Santo took the reins at Molineux last summer and led the West Midlands back to the Premier League after a six-year absence at his first attempt.

The club attained 99 points, leading the way from October, and were nine clear of second-placed Cardiff at the end of the season.

And Wolves have enjoyed a successful start to the new season, earning draws against Everton and champions Manchester City either side of their only defeat, at Leicester.

Last weekend's 1-0 win over London giants West Ham was their first league victory of the season.

Santo's side sit just a point behind Manchester United, who have six points so far.

Following an opening-day win over Leicester, the Red Devils suffered defeats against Brighton and Tottenham but got their season back on track by beating Burnley on Sunday.

Mourinho was Santo's manager during his playing spell at Porto as the Portuguese side won the Champions League in 2004.

The Wolves gaffer is represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who also has Mourinho on his list of clients and has a strong influence at the Red Devils.

Zidane, who left Real Madrid this summer after a third-successive European Cup crown, is still the favourite to take over at Old Trafford but is currently enjoying a sabbatical.

Mourinho remains the most likely to be the next Premier League manager to go, just ahead of West Ham's Manuel Pellegrini in the sack race, with the Chilean yet to pick up a point this season.

But the Manchester United boss is not worried about losing his job and said: "They say I’m in danger but I don’t think it.

"If they send me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me? Ah ah."

Preview: 5th Test: India vs England
    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 11:28 [IST]
