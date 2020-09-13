Nuno extends Wolves contract to 2023

London, Sept. 13: Nuno Espirito Santo has committed his future to Wolves by extending his contract to 2023.
The Portuguese was appointed at Molineux in May 2017 and steered the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, with Wolves racking up an impressive 99 points as Championship winners.
Nuno has since steered Wolves to back-to-back seventh-place finishes in the top flight, while he also oversaw a run to the quarter-finals of the Europa League last term.
"I feel good. Ready for it. Looking forward to it. Working really hard for it, because it's a new cycle, no matter what you did before, it's about what's in front of us and this is what we think we should do," the head coach told Wolves' official website.
"Let's prepare well, let's challenge, do the way we do things, fight for it."
Nuno's Wolves have earned plaudits for slick performances in the Premier League, while the 2018-19 season also yielded a trip to Wembley with an FA Cup semi-final appearance.
With the likes of Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez now gracing the pitch at Molineux, Nuno reflected on how much has changed since he took over.
"It's something normal in football. It happens in all the seasons. It happened since we arrived from the Championship," he added.
"The players that started with us, Danny Batth was the captain of the club. He was with us in the beginning, we don't forget about all the people involved in these three seasons of hard work and success, especially the way the fans have enjoyed it.
"A lot of people have been here, a lot of people have come in. Things have changed, the team has evolved, has grown, the squad, it's normal.
"After that, it's situations that happen in football. Players go to different clubs because they need to, some of them want to, but there are some people who will never be forgotten.
"When new players come in, it's the expectation of trying to help those players become better so they can help the team and grow, because the club is growing, the project is moving forward step by step, each day with the same ambition of becoming a big, big club."
Wolves begin their new Premier League season away to Sheffield United on Monday, less than five weeks after losing to Sevilla in the Europa League last eight.