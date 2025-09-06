US Open 2025 Live Streaming: Where and When to Watch Doubles Men's and Women's Final on TV and Online?

Football Olivia Smith Impresses With Stunning Goal In Arsenal Women's Super League Debut In her debut for Arsenal, Olivia Smith scored a remarkable long-range goal, contributing to a 4-1 victory over London City Lionesses. The match showcased her potential and the team's resilience. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

Olivia Smith expressed her delight after a memorable debut for Arsenal, promising more excitement in her first season in north London. Arsenal triumphed 4-1 over the London City Lionesses in their Women's Super League opener. Smith's impressive long-range goal sparked a comeback after Kosovare Asllani initially put London City ahead. Chloe Kelly, Stina Blackstenius, and Frida Maanum added to the scoreline, placing Arsenal at the top of the early standings.

Smith joined Arsenal from Liverpool for a reported £1 million fee during the transfer window. In her debut match, she had four shots and two on target, sharing the highest number of attempts with another player. Only Beth Mead surpassed her with ten touches in the opposition box compared to Smith's nine. Reflecting on her performance, Smith said, "Honestly, I couldn't ask for a better way to start."

Despite a slow beginning, Arsenal found their rhythm at the Emirates Stadium. They recorded 1.9 expected goals (xG) from 20 shots, while the Lionesses managed only 0.9 xG from five attempts. Beth Mead's late introduction proved pivotal as she provided two assists, making history as the first player in WSL to achieve 50 assists.

Manager Slegers was pleased with how her team responded after an initial setback. "I think we struggled at the start of the game," Slegers told BBC Sport. She acknowledged that playing against a newly built team posed challenges but praised her team's persistence and ability to find solutions.

The atmosphere at Emirates was electric as Smith described it as "unreal." She felt immense joy scoring such a goal and energising the crowd. "The feeling of being so creative on the pitch with other creative players—it's an unreal feeling," she said. Her enthusiasm was evident as she looked forward to more matches.

Slegers highlighted how substitutes made significant contributions in the second half, showcasing a true team effort. She noted areas for improvement despite some excellent plays later in the game. "I think yes, you've seen things we want to keep doing," Slegers remarked about their performance.

The victory marked Slegers' ninth consecutive home win as manager. The team showed resilience by growing into the game and deservedly securing victory after overcoming early challenges.

Smith's debut has set high expectations for her future performances with Arsenal. Her creativity and energy promise exciting times ahead for both her and the club this season.