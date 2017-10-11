Olivier Giroud breaks silence on failed Arsenal exit

Bengaluru, October 11: Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has opened up for the first time about his failed departure to a new club in the Summer transfer window and insisted that Premier League and Ligue 1's top clubs wanted him, however, he decided to stay at Emirates.
The France striker reportedly started transfer talks with a couple of clubs after failing to pin down a regular place in the Arsenal starting XI and clubs like Marseille, West Ham and Everton were all believed to be interested in the striker.
The 30-year-old was Koeman's first choice to fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku's enormous multi-million move to Manchester United, and they were confident of landing him once the Gunners had captured Alexandre Lacazette.
Everton had already roped in two strikers Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez to their squad, however, manager Koeman was still desperate to get a proper number 9 in this Summer transfer window.
It was understood that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was also ready to let go the French forward, however, Giroud made it public about his transfer rumours and declined the opportunity to leave, saying he wants to battle for his place.
And now in a recent interview with Canal Football Club, the French striker reiterated the same saying, adding that not only Everton but also Marseille and Lyon were among the clubs who were interested.
"I had the opportunity to leave. I was very close to another English club - Everton - but I think I made the best choice," Giroud told Canal Football Club.
"I have a lot of respect for Marseille, I was a fan for years," Giroud said. "I also have a lot of respect for Lyon, who were also interested at one time. I didn't want to return to France. I'm happy in England, it's nothing against those clubs. But a return to France is possible one day."
The 30-year-old forward is yet to start a Premier League game this season for Gunners, however, he has already scored two goals in all competitions and reached the 100th goal mark for Arsenal against BATE Borisov in the Europa League last month.