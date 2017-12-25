Olivier Giroud eager to leave Arsenal in January

London, Dec 25: The agent of Arsenal and France striker Olivier Giroud is due to jet in to London for crunch talks with Arsenal over the striker's future, according to reports in England.
The Frenchman has lost his place as the first-choice striker at the Emirates since the last season.
Wenger used Alexis Sanchez as the number nine in most games last season and this season, his compatriot and club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette has taken the number nine role.
And after starting just one Premier League fixture so far this season, the Mirror are reporting that Michael Manuello will be in the capital to speak with Gunners' chiefs.
But even though the former Montpellier man has been used mainly from the bench, he has still managed four league goals.
Giroud will be looking for assurances over more regular playing time as he knows he must be playing to get into France's highly competitive World Cup squad.
Lacazette has scored eight times for the Gunners this campaign and is Giroud's main rival for the No.9 shirt for France which is why Giroud is more eager to leave the club.
It is reported that Giroud is eager on leaving the north London club and leave the Emirates after five years with the club.
Giroud was linked with a move to West Ham and Everton in the summer but opted to stay and fight for his place but it has not gone well for the Frenchman at all.
After seeing his chances limited by boss Arsene Wenger, the two clubs could try and lure him away in January.
Giroud became the 19th player to reach 100 goals for Arsenal earlier on in the season but it has not been enough to get him in the starting XI.
Everton and West Ham are still interested in the Frenchman while there is also interest in Spain and France for the 31-year-old.