Out of contract in 2020: Six Premier League players likely to be available for free in the Summer

Bengaluru, Feb 17: In the upcoming Summer transfer window all the top sides over the world will go on a spending spree as they look to sign new players.
But there will also be a lot of talent available for nothing in the free-agent market. Some of the Premier League's top players will also be in the list being in the final six months of their deals if they don't put pen to paper soon.
So here is a list of top-five players who will be free agents in the summer of 2020:
Jan Vertonghen - Spurs
Vertonghen arrived from Ajax in 2012 for £12 million and he has gone on to become one of their best signings of the past decade. He has enjoyed a fantastic time at Tottenham despite losing out on any competitive title but it is probably time for him to move on. The Belgian defender has made only 16 starts so far, notably being sidelined for almost a month due to a muscle injury in November. He remains a key aspect under Mourinho who has used him at centre-back and left-back.
But given there's likely to be a rebuild in Summer, he may not be a regular again in the side. The Belgian is now in the final six months of his contract at Spurs and with no breakthrough with his contract talks, he is likely to move on. Mourinho however reportedly has not given up hope of keeping the 32-year-old but Ajax reportedly have contacted the player over a free move-in Summer and given he could get more gametime there, a move back to his base could be on the cards.
Eric Bailly - Manchester United
When Mourinho signed him from Villareal, United fans were thrilled that they got someone for a long future who would command their defence. The outcome of the first season was also assuring. But often injured and mistake-prone, Bailly slowly demoted in the pecking order and under new boss Solskjaer that too has not changed.
The Ivory Coast international is currently out injured but had he been fit, he would have been behind Lindelof and Maguire. At such point, it is unlikely the player will spend his time mostly on the bench and with his contract set to end in summer, he could well look for a move after getting fit. Although there are still beliefs left that if he returns back to full fitness and works harder, there is still a possibility of him making the grade at United.
Willian- Chelsea
The Brazilian's contract ends this Summer and Chelsea may not renew it as per reports. Despite Lampard's preference for youth, Willian has managed to feature 14 times in the Premier League being a key player in the side. But with Lampard look to rebuild the team, engaging more fresh blood it looks like he'll leave for free at the end of the campaign. He has been linked with Barcelona and Juventus last season and they could come again to sign him for free next summer.
Adam Lallana- Liverpool
Adam Lallana's time at Liverpool looks to be coming to an end as the former Southampton midfielder is out of a contract in the summer. His tenure under Klopp started well initially, however, an injury ragged campaign last term sent him down in the pecking order. However, this term the 31-year-old has proved to be a valuable asset as a squad player, coming from the bench or filling the void left by injuries to several stars which prompted suggestions that Liverpool could well offer Lallana an extension to his contract.
But the English international is reportedly eyeing more regular football in the upcoming season, therefore likely to depart Liverpool for free in Summer. Several clubs including Arsenal have shown interest in the player and it now remains to be seen which will be his future destination.
Olivier Giroud and Pedro- Chelsea
Due to transfer ban in the Summer Chelsea had no rights to sign anyone. But ahead of the winter window, that ban was uplifted. Prior to the transfer season the Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard clearly suggested to the board that he needed reinforcements. But the English manager was left frustrated come deadline day with no deals done.
Not signing anyone also proved to be costly for players like Pedro and Giroud too who were looking for new opportunities but had to remain for Chelsea's inability to land a replacement of theirs. Both the players now likely to depart the club in Summer as a free agent. Giroud already has had interests from several Premier League sides and Ligue 1 clubs and they are likely to come for him again in Summer. Pedro was a strong target for As Roma in Summer however there could be more suitors for the 33-year-old in the next window.