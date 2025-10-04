'We’re Taking It Step-by-Step, But 100% We Want to Be Champions in PKL 2025': Fazel Atrachali

Football Crystal Palace Boss Oliver Glasner Addresses Contract Speculation And Focuses On Unbeaten Streak Oliver Glasner has denied ongoing contract talks with Crystal Palace, labelling speculation as fake news. The team is currently enjoying a club-record unbeaten run in all competitions. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 4, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Crystal Palace's manager, Oliver Glasner, has addressed the rumours surrounding his future with the club. He clarified that there are no ongoing contract discussions between him and Crystal Palace. The team remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season, having secured their first major trophy under Glasner by defeating Manchester City to win the FA Cup last season.

The Eagles have also triumphed in the Community Shield and are currently on a 19-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Their recent victories include a dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool and a 2-0 success against Dynamo Kyiv in their Conference League opener. Despite these achievements, speculation about Glasner's future persists as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Glasner stated: "There are so many rumours, the fact is that we didn't talk about a contract, I haven't been offered a contract. Of course, I can't reject a contract offer, so that is the situation. We are focused on performing, and there are no talks about my contract situation. So, that is the situation. Everything else is fake news."

Upcoming Challenge Against Everton

Looking ahead, Crystal Palace aims to extend their undefeated streak to 20 games when they face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. Avoiding defeat would mean they achieve a new club record of 13 consecutive Premier League matches without losing.

As Crystal Palace continues to perform strongly under Glasner's leadership, fans eagerly await further developments regarding his future with the club. The team's impressive form has been a highlight of their current campaign in both domestic and European competitions.