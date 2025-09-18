Paris Saint-Germain Secures Impressive 4-0 Victory Over Atalanta In Champions League Opener

IND vs PAK: When is the next India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2025? - Date Time, Venue

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) began their Champions League title defence with a commanding 4-0 victory over Atalanta. Following their 5-0 triumph against Inter in last season's final, PSG continued their dominance at the Parc des Princes. Marquinhos opened the scoring just three minutes in, converting Fabian Ruiz's pass. Nuno Mendes, Senny Mayulu, and Bradley Barcola all threatened soon after, although Barcola's goal was ruled offside.

PSG extended their impressive record against Italian teams with this win. They have only lost once in their last 12 encounters with Italian clubs in major European competitions. Their sole defeat came against AC Milan in November 2023, where they lost 2-1. This victory further solidifies PSG's stronghold over Italian opposition.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled PSG's lead in the 39th minute with a stunning finish from the edge of the box. Before halftime, referee Sandro Scharer awarded a penalty for Yunus Musah’s foul on Marquinhos. However, Barcola's penalty was saved by Marco Carnesecchi. Despite this setback, PSG remained focused and continued to press forward.

Marquinhos' goal marked his tenth in the Champions League, all scored for PSG. This milestone comes exactly 12 years after his first goal in the competition. The defender's consistent performance has been crucial for PSG over the years, contributing significantly to their successes on the European stage.

In the second half, Barcola assisted Mendes for PSG’s third goal six minutes after play resumed. Mendes managed to squeeze his shot past Carnesecchi from a tight angle. Later on, substitute Goncalo Ramos sealed the victory by elegantly lifting the ball over Atalanta’s goalkeeper after capitalising on a loose ball in the box.

Statistical Insights and Team Performance

PSG dominated throughout the match, taking 22 shots with 13 on target and achieving an expected goals tally of 3.45 compared to Atalanta’s 0.57. Their performance was comprehensive and left little room for Atalanta to challenge them effectively. This result highlights PSG’s attacking prowess and defensive solidity.

Only one of the last 31 Champions League holders has lost their opening match in the subsequent campaign—Liverpool fell to Napoli in 2019-20 (0-2). PSG showed no signs of faltering as they maintained control and composure throughout this encounter against Atalanta.

The game concluded with PSG showcasing their strength as reigning champions, setting a high standard for their title defence journey ahead. Their ability to maintain such form will be crucial as they aim to retain their Champions League crown this season.