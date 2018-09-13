Football

Gascoigne hails Southgate's 'unbelievable' England work

By
Paul Gascoigne considers Gareth Southgate's England to be playing football the way their fans demand it should be.

London, September 13: Paul Gascoigne believes former team-mate Gareth Southgate is doing an "unbelievable" job as England manager.

The Three Lions reached their first World Cup semifinal since 1990 in Russia this year in a campaign that greatly boosted the harmony between the national team, the fans and the media following years of tournament disappointment.

Gascoigne met up with Southgate on Tuesday ahead of their 1-0 friendly victory over Switzerland at Leicester City's King Power Stadium, a result that lifted morale after a 2-1 Nations League loss to Spain at Wembley.

Southgate claimed after that match that his side lacks the "unique" talent of a player like Gascoigne to make the difference against some of the world's finest sides.

But the former Newcastle United and Tottenham star thinks England are nonetheless playing a brand of football to make the fans proud.

"Gareth Southgate has got England playing the way football should be played," he told talkSPORT.

"Honestly, it's the way they pass the ball about. They're young, they're strong and, I tell you what, they're enjoying their football.

"There's unbelievable talent there in the England team. Unbelievable, right?

"Gareth, as a manager, I am proud of him. I said it before the game: 'Gareth, I am proud of you – thanks for what you said about me, best player in the world for over 50 years'. I am 51 so I must have been good at one year of age!

"The guy is unbelievable. He's got England playing the way we want. All we've got to do is the end product, putting the ball in the back of the net."

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 3:00 [IST]
