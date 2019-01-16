Paul Ince unmoved by Solskjaer impact on United

Bengaluru, January 16: Manchester United have certainly turned their fortunes around in the last two months following the departure of Jose Mourinho.
Former treble winner and Red Devils legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was hired as an interim manager along with Ferguson's former assistant coach Mike Phelan.
The move has seen Manchester United having made a complete turn of events as the Norway manager completed six wins out of six till now, being the only manager in United's history to achieve it.
The odds regarding Solskjaer being the permanent manager from next season has raised massively now and following United's win against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, many have started suggesting that the 45-year-old forward could be a better choice than potential target Mauricio Pochettino.
But former Manchester United attacker Paul Ince, however, has been overly critical of the current suggestion and has come along to bring them right back down to earth, insisting Solskjaer is simply enjoying a new manager bounce.
As per the former English attacker, he or another club legend Steve Bruce too could have achieved the same results as of Solskjaer and warned the fans not to be carried away.
The former Red Devils midfielder told Paddy Power: “We can’t get too sucked in with what O le’s done. Let’s be honest, it couldn’t get any worse at Manchester United before Jose Mourinho left.
Paul Ince reckons even Paul Ince could've done what Ole's done so far... https://t.co/vyirTrDKrc— Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 14, 2019
“There was a dark cloud over the entire club, the players, the fans and the staff. It was impacting performances on the pitch.
“Ole’s come in, a friendly face at the club with a calming influence and it seems as though the players have upped their effort as a result. The shackles are off, but that doesn’t mean that Ole is the right man for the job.
“I could have gone in and done the same thing, so could Steve Bruce. Anyone could have gone in and done what he has done, it wasn’t a hard thing to do to give those players freedom and improve the mood.”
Ince also reiterated the fact that his former side should rely on a more experienced name for a permanent role and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino should remain as first choice in the summer.
“The club shouldn’t be making rash decisions, picking a manager just because he’s had six wins on the bounce, all of which came against below-average sides bar one," he said.
“If he gets the club into the top four, and into the final of the Champions League, then that would be the time when the board should be swayed.
“So, for the next few years what the club need to do is bring in a manager that can seriously get United competing with (Manchester) City and Liverpool and of the options available, Pochettino is the man to do that.
“I believe he should be Man United’s number one choice for the job and they should do whatever they can to get him.”
United are currently six points away from a top-four spot, behind Chelsea and Arsenal and will next host Brighton in the weekend.