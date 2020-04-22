Football
No mercy! Paul Pogba cheekily nutmegs own mother in Instagram video

By Joe Wright

Manchester, April 22: Paul Pogba showed "no mercy" to his own mother in a light-hearted kick-around during lockdown.

The Manchester United star has been keeping busy during the Premier League's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a series of training videos on social media.

On this occasion, it was a playful clip with his own mother that had fans chuckling.

In the video, Pogba teased his mother before showing off with a cheeky nutmeg and laughing as she stalked off.

View this post on Instagram

ωнєи уσυя мυм тєℓℓ уσυ ѕнє ρℓαує∂ fσσтвαℓℓ вєfσяє 🤣🤣🤣 ℓσνє αи∂ ѕρєи∂ тιмє ωιтн уσυя ραяєитѕ вєfσяє тнєιя ℓєανє тнιѕ ωσяℓ∂ ❤️🤲🏾#no mercy#sonvsmum

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on

Below was a caption, which read: "When your mum tell you she played football before. Love and spend time with your parents before they leave this world. #NoMercy #SonVsMum."

Pogba has not played a competitive fixture since Boxing Day due to a troublesome ankle injury, though the ongoing COVID-19 crisis would have prevented any potential return anyway.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
