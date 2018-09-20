Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Goal hero Pogba is one of the best in the world - Shaw

By
Paul Pogba struck a brace during Manchester Uniteds win over Young Boys
Paul Pogba struck a brace during Manchester United's win over Young Boys

Bern, September 20: Luke Shaw has described Paul Pogba as "one of the best midfielders in the world" after his two-goal display in Manchester United's 3-0 Champions League win over Young Boys.

Pogba handed Jose Mourinho's side the lead 10 minutes before the interval with a superb finish into the roof of the net before coolly slotting home a penalty soon after.

He then teed up Anthony Martial for United's third after a marauding run through the middle.

Shaw – making his first start since suffering concussion on international duty – hailed his captain's display and believes he is up with the very best in the game.

He told BT Sport: "He gets some stick sometimes but we know what quality he has.

"For me, he is one of the best in the world. He is important as captain. He shows on the pitch what kind of leader he is.

"Hopefully he can carry that on."

Shaw admits that United started sluggishly and were indebted to Pogba's fine strike to help them settle into the opening Group H game.

"It was extremely difficult in the first half," he added.

"We didn't start bright. The pitch was difficult but we got to grips with it. Paul Pogba came up with a bit of magic for the first goal and that calmed us down a bit.

"It is always tough. The crowd, the pitch and the atmosphere. They were up for it. It is all about the points though and we got them."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: VAL 0 - 2 JUV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Thursday, September 20, 2018, 3:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue