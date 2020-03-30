Football
Coronavirus: Manchester United want to get back to winning trophies, says Paul Pogba

By Sacha Pisani
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba had a message for Manchester United fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

London, March 30: Manchester United star Paul Pogba said the Red Devils want to get back to playing and winning trophies.

The Premier League and sport across the world have been brought to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 33,900 deaths globally, with over 720,200 confirmed cases.

Amid the lockdown in the United Kingdom, Pogba – who has been linked to former club Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid – had a message for United fans.

"Stay at home - stay safe," Pogba said in a video call with team-mate Jesse Lingard via the club's official website. "Keep supporting United.

"Hopefully things will get better very soon and we will get back to the game.

"Hopefully we can show you guys we are ready and we want to go back to win trophies.

"Stay connected, stay safe and we'll be back on the pitch soon."

Pogba, who has been rehabilitating from an ankle injury, also discussed United's 2017 Europa League triumph under former manager Jose Mourinho.

"I was so happy because that was what we wanted," he said. "At the start of the season we wanted to win this and it meant we went through to the Champions League [the following season].

"It was our second trophy of the year and I was really happy. That's what Manchester United is about: winning trophies."

United were fifth in the Premier League prior to the postponement, three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea through 29 matches.

Story first published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 5:40 [IST]
