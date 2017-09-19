Paul Pogba names two Manchester United stars as role models

Old Trafford, Sep 19: Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed in his younger days at the club he used to take inspiration from the duo of Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes.
Pogba left the club as a 19-year-old to Juventus as a free agent before made his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Former La Harve youngster joined United as a 16-year-old and experienced a regular game time in the academy.
In his childhood days, Manchester United were a ferocious force that time and the focal point of the midfield were used to be built upon the partnership of Carrick and Scholes.
The midfield was in the senior squad with them in his debut season, 2011-12 and in a recent interview, Pogba has revealed that he always looked after those two players as role models and has learned a lot during his two stints at the club.
"I've learned from Paul Scholes and Michael," Pogba told the United programme.
"I'm still learning from Michael. He is an example for me and I always look at him in training.
"I listen to his advice - every time, before a game, he comes to talk to me and he will ask me things and keep me calm.
“To be honest, he is a mentor to me and someone I look up to.”
"Scholesy may not be here anymore but when I was younger I was looking at him a lot as a midfielder,” Pogba added.
"To come on for him in his testimonial as a young player was a dream come true."
Manchester United's world record £89 million signing is currently out injured after injuring his hamstring in the Champions League match against Fc Basel but United have not confirmed the extent of the injury yet.