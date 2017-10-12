Paul Pogba returns to training after injury lay-off

Bengaluru, October 12: Manchester United fans can breathe a sigh of relief as a footage has emerged of their star player, Paul Pogba, doing some light training.
Pogba suffered an injury during United's Champions League match against Basel on September 12 and the French midfielder left Old Trafford on crutches on his debut match as United skipper.
The 24-year-old has already missed five games since he was forced off after 19 minutes of the 3-0 win over Basel in the Champions League on Sept. 12 and will also miss United's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (October 14).
There were reports that the absence could extend for around three months. However, the midfielder has now shared a recent video of himself doing some light training with running on a treadmill, testing his upper body strength and rope training before chilling off in an ice bath.
Bruce Lee style !! Wouaaaa tchaaaaaa 🙅🏾♂ #recovery pic.twitter.com/mMXX9dARxp— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 3, 2017
This positive news will surely give manager Mourinho and their fans a lot of relief as the Red Devils are currently facing an injury crisis in the midfield.
United's recent star performer Marouane Fellaini also injured his knee during the latest international break and could be sidelined up to two to three weeks. Whereas Michael Carrick is also unavailable due to an injury which only now leaves Herrera and Matic as only midfielders.
However, according to reports, the United fans have to still wait for the midfielder's come back as the alleged return date of Pogba is believed to be around last week of October.
Another good news for the Red Devils is that forward Lukaku who picked up a knock last week during the international break is also expected to be fit to face Liverpool after playing the final 23 minutes of Belgium's World Cup qualifier where he scored a goal against Cyprus on Tuesday (October 10).