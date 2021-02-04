Guardiola stays focused as in-form Man City extend winning streak

Manchester, February 4: Pep Guardiola is not interested in the plight of other Premier League teams after seeing Manchester City once again move clear at the top of the table, declaring: "We have to do our job".
Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling saw in-form City record a 2-0 triumph at Burnley on Wednesday (February 3), meaning they have now won 13 games on the spin in all competitions.
Guardiola also saw his side keep a clean sheet for a sixth successive league outing – their joint-longest run without conceding in the competition – as they went three points clear in the title race.
Manchester United had moved level with their neighbours at the summit 24 hours earlier with a 9-0 thrashing of Southampton, yet the only focus for Guardiola is the next game, which happens to be Liverpool away on Sunday.
"We have to do our job. It's a big mistake to think about other sides," Guardiola told BBC Sport.
"When we were 12th we were thinking forget about the Premier League, if we can achieve getting in the Europa League next season.
"It's not about runs of games, statistics. It's always next game, next game."
13 - Manchester City have won their last 13 games in all competitions, the longest winning run by a Premier League side since Arsenal between March-August 2002 (also 13). Inevitable. pic.twitter.com/8pK5JsD4I0— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 3, 2021
Jesus scored for a third successive game when he has been selected in the starting XI, having also hit the winner in the 1-0 triumph over bottom club Sheffield United at the weekend.
The Brazil international is proving an able deputy for the injured Sergio Aguero, earning praise from Guardiola for his contributions to the cause.
"There are no doubts about Gabriel," Guardiola said. "We are delighted with Gabriel all the time.
"The strikers need to score goals. Last game he gave us three points and today he gave us the start.
"Of course, we need his goals. He knows that but his contribution in many ways is fantastic."
On the upcoming trip to Anfield, the City boss added: "It is the same points, but against a contender. At the end the aim is to be champion."
City have won all three of their meetings in all competitions with Burnley this season, doing so by an aggregate score of 10-0.