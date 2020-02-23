Football
Next time we will score! - Guardiola confident Man City will put end to poor penalty record

By Daniel Lewis
Sergio Aguero failed to beat Kasper Schmeichel from the penalty spot
Leicester, February 23: Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will score from their next penalty after his side missed yet another spot-kick in Saturday's late 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Sergio Aguero stepped up in the 62nd minute after Ilkay Gundogan's shot hit Dennis Praet's arm inside the box, but he failed to beat Kasper Schmeichel.

City have now missed each of their last four Premier League penalties, with Aguero joining Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in failing to convert from 12 yards.

But Guardiola, who has previously suggested goalkeeper Ederson could take over spot-kick duties, is backing City to end their hoodoo soon enough.

"We have missed four penalties in a row, but maybe we will score one when we need it to win something," he told BBC Sport.

"The [opposition] goalkeepers are good too, but the next one we are going to score!"

Despite Aguero's miss, City took all three points thanks to substitute Jesus' strike 10 minutes from time.

Jesus had only been on the pitch for three minutes, but clinically converted after being slipped in by former Leicester star Riyad Mahrez.

"Whenever I go on the field I try to help my team-mates by finding space," Jesus told Sky Sports.

"Riyad has a lot of quality and I thought 'go' because I know he has the quality to give me the ball. He played a very good ball and I scored."

City head to Real Madrid on Wednesday for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with some momentum on their side following back-to-back victories.

"The preparation after 12 days off was good," Guardiola added. "We have played two good games and it's good to prepare for Madrid with these good opponents.

"We are playing the kings of the competition so we will see. We will try to enjoy it and do our game."

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:10 [IST]
