Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

No way, Jose! Guardiola breaks Mourinho record with 100th Premier League win

By Patric Ridge
Guardiola

Manchester, December 30: Pep Guardiola has usurped Jose Mourinho as the quickest Premier League boss to reach 100 victories in the competition.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne secured a 2-0 win for City over Sheffield United on Sunday, though it was not without controversy.

VAR harshly disallowed a would-be opener from Lys Mousset, while referee Chris Kavanagh seemed to inadvertently block John Fleck in the lead up to Aguero's 52nd-minute strike.

Premier League: Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United: Aguero and De Bruyne strike in contentious win

The triumph brought up a century of Premier League wins for Guardiola in his 134th top-flight match in charge of City.

When asked about the accomplishment in his post-match news conference, Guardiola was quick to shift the praise on to those around him.

"It's a big compliment for the club, players and staff to achieve 100 victories," he told reporters.

"It's an incredible achievement for this incredible organisation and big compliments to all the players and staff we had during this period."

Current Spurs boss Mourinho had previously held the record, having achieved 100 wins in 142 games, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp managed to do so in 159 matches earlier this month.

More PEP GUARDIOLA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 2 - 0 SHU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 2:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue