Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Season for second straight year

By Opta
Pep Guardiola - cropped
Pep Guardiola

London, May 15: Pep Guardiola has been named Premier League Manager of the Season for the second straight year after leading Manchester City to a successful title defence.

City finished a point ahead of Liverpool after a nail-biting battle for top spot that raged until the final day.

Their 32 victories and two draws tallied up to 98 points, two shy of the record 100 attained last season, and the EFL Cup winners could complete a domestic treble by beating Watford in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Guardiola was announced as the winner at the League Managers Association awards evening on Tuesday.

"It's an honour to receive this award," the former Barcelona boss said in a video message.

"I want to share it with my players because they are the artists of everything, to my staff because we fought a lot all the managers in the Premier League, especially Jurgen Klopp, an incredible contender to face the end.

"It was a pleasure to play against all of them and hopefully do big, big battles again to win an incredible title."

Liverpool's Klopp, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo were the other nominees.

Votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts to determine the winner.

Manchester United great Alex Ferguson presented the LMA Manager of the Year trophy to Chris Wilder, who was also named Championship Manager of the Year for guiding Sheffield United to automatic promotion from the second tier.

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 5:20 [IST]
Other articles published on May 15, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue