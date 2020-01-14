Football
Reina joins Villa on loan as Begovic moves to Milan

By Liam Blackburn
Birmingham, January 14: Pepe Reina is back in the Premier League after joining Aston Villa from Milan on loan, while Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic has moved to San Siro on a short-term deal.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Reina, who spent eight years at Anfield as the Reds' first-choice shot-stopper, will spend the remainder of the season at Villa Park.

Villa have moved for the 37-year-old due to the season-ending knee injury England's Tom Heaton suffered earlier this month.

Reina joined Milan from Napoli in 2018 but has been unable to dislodge Gianluigi Donnarumma and has been restricted to five Serie A appearances.

Donnarumma's deputy will now be ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Begovic, who has also moved on a deal that runs until the end of the campaign.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 2:30 [IST]
