Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Perez hopes Zidane can lure both Neymar and Mbappe to Madrid

By Opta
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have long been admired by Real Madrid
Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have long been admired by Real Madrid

Madrid, March 12: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez hopes Zinedine Zidane can persuade Kylian Mbappe to join the club, while he did not rule out signing both the French sensation and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar.

Madrid are set for a squad overhaul at the end of the season following the return of head coach Zidane, who replaced Santiago Solari on Monday (March 11) after the three-time reigning holders crashed out of the Champions League last week.

The La Liga giants have struggled this season after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Serie A champions Juventus, with Madrid third and 12 points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Madrid have long been linked with PSG star Mbappe and former Barca forward Neymar, and speculation over the pair has heightened after Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

During Zidane's news conference, Perez joked that the French boss could play a role in luring his countryman to the Spanish capital.

"Zidane's French so maybe he could do something with Mbappe," Perez told reporters.

When pressed on Mbappe, Perez replied: "Right now, all we are concerned with is ending the season well and start preparing for next season."

Neymar has continued to be linked with Madrid despite swapping Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million deal in 2017.

Asked who he would choose between Neymar and Mbappe, Perez said: "Both."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue