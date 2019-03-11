BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid replace Solari with Zidane

Madrid, March 11: Santiago Solari has been sacked as Real Madrid head coach after just four months in charge, with Zinedine Zidane returning to the club on a three-year deal.
An official release from Real Madrid said, "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid, meeting Monday (March 11) has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as coach of the first team and, at the same time, Real Madrid has offered to continue belonging to the club.
Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to this house.
The Board of Directors has also agreed to the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new coach of Real Madrid with immediate incorporation for the remainder of the season and the next three, until June 30, 2022.
The president of Real Madrid will appear today with Zinedine Zidane before the media at 8:00 pm (local time) in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.