Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid replace Solari with Zidane

By Opta
BREAKING NEWS: Real Madrid replace Solari with Zidane

Madrid, March 11: Santiago Solari has been sacked as Real Madrid head coach after just four months in charge, with Zinedine Zidane returning to the club on a three-year deal.

An official release from Real Madrid said, "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid, meeting Monday (March 11) has decided to terminate the contract that linked Santiago Solari with the club as coach of the first team and, at the same time, Real Madrid has offered to continue belonging to the club.
Real Madrid appreciates the work done by Santiago Solari and the commitment and loyalty he has always shown to this house.

The Board of Directors has also agreed to the appointment of Zinedine Zidane as the new coach of Real Madrid with immediate incorporation for the remainder of the season and the next three, until June 30, 2022.

The president of Real Madrid will appear today with Zinedine Zidane before the media at 8:00 pm (local time) in the press room of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 23:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue