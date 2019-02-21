Football

Petr Cech takes Arsenal women's team out for dinner, watches Chelsea youth team play

By
London, Feb 21: Petr Cech is well known for his magnanimous gestures and he has proved it again this week by taking the Arsenal women's team out for a lavish meal.

The veteran shot-stopper, who announced his retirement at the end of the ongoing season couple of weeks backs, has been impressed by Arsenal Women's success this term. He thanked them for their superb display on the field by taking the whole team together out on a meal in a night off.

The Gunners Women team's midfielder Danielle van de Donk shared pictures of the meal on the social media and also explained it was a due meal which Cech had promised previously.

View this post on Instagram

Had to ask him to sit down for this picture 😂 I had such a good night with everyone, especially with @petrcech #manofhisword #thankyou #sushisamba #arsenal

A post shared by Daniëlle van de Donk (@daniellevddonk) on Feb 19, 2019 at 3:52am PST

It is understood the veteran goalkeeper made a promise to take the team out for an evening, should their solid form continue and a place in the Super League Cup final be achieved.

In stark contrast to the men's team, the Gunners ladies are flying at the moment and sit two points off Women's Super League leaders Manchester City Women with two games in hand. They are eyeing seventh Women Super League Cup final in eight years.

Cech wished them all the best for the coming fixtures and apparently took the whole team to a dinner date and even paid for the entire bill at London restaurant Sushi Samba.

Apart from the incident, the 36-year-old was also spotted at his former club Chelsea. The Stamford Bridge legend who moved to the Gunners in 2015 was present to watch Chelsea's Uefa Youth League game against Monaco.

The rumours have been doing the rounds that the keeper, following his retirement, will be offered a job in the youth division of Chelsea and recent reports now can only ignite the speculations.

Cech is preparing for Arsenal’s Europa League second-leg tie against BATE on Thursday in which the Gunners have a 1-0 deficit to obliterate in the second leg at the Emirates to reach the last 16.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 14:54 [IST]
