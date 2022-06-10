PFA Awards 2022: Full List of Award Winners and Teams of the Year

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named the Players' Player of the Year, while Manchester City's Phil Foden was named the Young Player of the Year for the second year in the running at the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Awards 2022 on Thursday (June 9) night.
Manchester City edged out Liverpool by a point in a thrilling Premier League title battle last season, but Salah again claimed a plethora of the individual awards after another fine campaign.
Salah, who won his second POTY award, had scored 23 top-flight goals to share the Premier League Golden Boot accolade with Tottenham's Son Heung-min. The Egypt international also won the Playmaker of the Season award for most assists.
Salah added the Premier League Goal of the Season trophy to his haul, alongside both the FWA and PFA Fans' Player of the Year awards. He had 36 goal involvements (23 goals, 13 assists) last season, the most in English top-flight.
Salah also becomes the seventh men's player to win the PFA award twice, along with Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and De Bruyne.
The Liverpool star beat off Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Ronaldo and club-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane to land the award, with Tottenham's Son surprisingly being overlooked.
Meanwhile, Foden became the fifth men's player to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons, joining a list that includes Ryan Giggs, Robbie Fowler, Wayne Rooney and Dele Alli.
The City midfielder played an integral role as Pep Guardiola's side lifted their fourth Premier League title in five seasons under the Catalan coach. The 22-year-old ended the league campaign with nine goals and five assists from his 28 outings.
Chelsea's Sam Kerr clinched the PFA Women's Players' Player of the Year, while Lauren Hemp made it a hattrick of awards by winning the PFA Women's Young Player of the Year for the third year in a row.
Also picking up awards were, Roy Hodgson and Hope Powell, who were given the PFA Merit Awards. The Merit Award is given to the person who has contributed the most to football over the season, as voted for by the PFA.
The PFA Team of the Year also was named on Thursday (June 9) with few surprise exclusions in the team mostly dominated by Liverpool players, while three player from the title-winning Man City side also feature.
Here is a look at the PFA Awards 2022 winners and the PFA Team of the Year:
|Awards
|Player (Club)
|PFA Players’ Player of the Year
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
|PFA Fans’ Player of the Year
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
|PFA Players’ Young Player of the Year
|Phil Foden (Manchester City)
|PFA Players’ Women’s Player of the Year
|Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women)
|PFA Players’ Women’s Young Player of the Year
|Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women)
|PFA Merit Award
|Roy Hodgson (Watford)
|PFA Merit Award
|Hope Powell (Brighton and Hove Albion Women)
PFA Premier League Team of the Year 2022 (4-3-3)
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|Defender
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|Defender
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Defender
|Antonio Rudiger
|Chelsea
|Defender
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|Midfielder
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|Midfielder
|Thiago
|Liverpool
|Midfielder
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Manchester City
|Forward
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|Forward
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|Forward
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
PFA FA WSL Team of the Year 2022 (4-3-3)
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Goalkeeper
|Ann-Katrin Berger
|Chelsea
|Defender
|Ona Batlle
|Manchester United
|Defender
|Millie Bright
|Chelsea
|Defender
|Leah Williamson
|Arsenal
|Defender
|Alex Greenwood
|Manchester City
|Midfielder
|Guro Reiten
|Chelsea
|Midfielder
|Caroline Weir
|Manchester City
|Midfielder
|Kim Little
|Arsenal
|Forward
|Vivianne Miedema
|Arsenal
|Forward
|Sam Kerr
|Chelsea
|Forward
|Lauren Hemp
|Manchester City