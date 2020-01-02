Football
I'm 100 per cent here - Aubameyang responds to Arsenal exit rumours

By Tom Webber
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

London, January 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang insists he is "100 per cent" committed to Arsenal following reports he wanted to leave the club.

English newspaper The Times claimed this week Aubameyang had informed Arsenal of his desire for a close-season transfer to a team capable of challenging for trophies.

Inter and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the 30-year-old forward, who has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

Aubameyang was asked about his future following Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday (January 1) – their first win since Mikel Arteta took over as head coach.

"The English press like to talk a lot. For now, I'm here. I'm here 100 per cent," he said in quotes reported by RMC Sport.

It was claimed in November the Gabon international pulled out of contract talks with Arsenal because he was keen to play Champions League football, which he has been unable to do since joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund for £56million in January 2018.

Story first published: Thursday, January 2, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
