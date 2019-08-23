Football
Aubameyang: Arsenal forwards can emulate Liverpool stars

By Opta
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang confident in Arsenal strike force

Liverpool, August 23: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang believes Arsenal have the tools to match the exciting front three that fired Liverpool to Champions League glory last season.

The only Premier League teams to have started the season with a maximum six points square off in a potential classic at Anfield on Saturday (August 24).

Arsenal were picked apart 5-1 on their last visit to Liverpool's home ground but have started the new campaign confidently and could include Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and club-record signing Nicolas Pepe in their starting XI for the first time.

It could make for a dangerous attacking unit to potentially rival Liverpool's star trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

"As we've seen from last season, Liverpool play with three up front and they play very well," Aubameyang told Sky Sports. "Why not us? I think we can do it.

"It will be a tough game against .

"They are great players. They always try to go forward and try to get goals and assist each other. They are one of the best trios in the world."

He added: "I see a lot of similarities. Pepe and me, we are quick players like Mane and Salah, while Laca is a player who can keep the ball and is really good with his feet like Firmino.

"So yes, we can say we are close enough."

Aubameyang suggested a mutual understanding of French ensured he, Pepe and Lacazette would share the same wavelength.

Matteo Guendouzi is another who speaks the language and he, like Aubameyang, is excited about the direction the team are headed under boss Unai Emery.

Dani Ceballos and David Luiz impressed on their home debuts last time out to fuel Guendouzi's hope of reversing December's defeat to Liverpool.

"We have a better team overall and we're feeling good about ourselves, we have a good team and we believe in ourselves," the midfielder said.

"I know we can do really well, we are going there to win and I believe we can beat any Premier League side."

Story first published: Friday, August 23, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
