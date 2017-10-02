Pique hints at quitting Spain squad over Catalonia violence

London, October 2: Barcelona star Gerard Pique could quit Spain's national team following Sunday's (October 1) violent scenes in the city during Catalonia's unofficial independence referendum.
According to Catalan health officials, more than 750 people were injured as security forces used rubber bullets and baton charges as they clashed with protesters.
Pique, having been pictured casting his vote in the election, then played the full match against Las Palmas behind closed doors at the Nou Camp, reports talksports.
Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. pic.twitter.com/mGXf7Qj1TM— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 1, 2017
Following that surreal occasion, Pique is now due to link up with the Spanish national team for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel.
But the defender, who has played almost 100 games for Spain and helped them win the World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012, says he will pull out of the squad if his presence is deemed a problem.
"I honestly think I can join up with the national team because I'm convinced there are thousands of people who totally disagree with what has happened.
"I also say that if the coach (Lopetegui) or anyone from the Federation thinks that I'm a problem or a nuisance then I will step aside and leave the national team before 2018."