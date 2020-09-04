Players Chelsea could buy and sell this window

Kolkata, September 4: It has been a good transfer window for Chelsea this time out. While most top clubs across Europe are struggling financially and hesitant to make big signings, Chelsea have done the exact opposite.
Owner Roman Abramovich is backing the manager Frank Lampard to the hilt. The West Londoners have already made six signings, while there have been significant departures as well.
The club has let veteran wingers Pedro and Willian depart the club on free transfers while several others have also left the club.
We will take a look at players Chelsea could sell and buy before the transfer window slams closed.
Sell
The first player Frank Lampard would love top sell is goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. The most expensive keeper in the world has failed to justify his massive price tag at Stamford Bridge.
Full-back Davide Zappacosta is another player who is expected to depart either on loan or permanently while Emerson Palmeiri could also follow his compatriot.
Marcus Alonso could also be on his way out if the Blues receive a decent offer for the Spaniard. Abdul Rahman Baba is also not in the reckoning of Lampard and the Blues are expected to he happy to listen to offers for the Ghana international.
There is also a lot of deadwood in the middle that Lampard would be looking to clear with players like Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Victor Moses and Kenedy clearly not in Lampard's plans. Jorginho could also be on his way out for the right price with the 28-year-old not being among Lampard's favourites.
Another player who desperately needs to leave Chelsea is Belgian international striker Michy Batshuayi and could be heading through the exit door before the window closes.
Buy
Chelsea have already added a lot of quality to their squad but they look far from done. The Blues are reportedly closing in on a mega deal to bring German sensation Kai Havertz to Stamford Bridge from Bayer Leverkusen and the deal could be finalised any time soon.
Other than that, the Blues are also said to be keen on a new keeper, but are hesitant to bring in someone who would replace Kepa. Instead, they are looking for someone who would battle with Kepa for the spot between the sticks and Rennes' Edouard Mendy has attracted Lampard's attention. It is a deal that looks to be on the cards.