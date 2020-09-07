Players Manchester United need to sell and buy

Kolkata, September 7: The last season was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full season in charge at Manchester United and it could be deemed as a successful one as the Red Devils managed to achieve a top-four finish while also making it to the semifinals of the Europa League.
However, with the new season set to start in a week, the fans might be disappointed to see their club not being as active as expected in the transfer market.
The Red Devils have made only one signing so far in the form of Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but they still need to add more quality and depth to their side if they are to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City.
Here, we look at the players the Red Devils should look to sell and buy before the transfer window closes on October 5.
Sell
Solskjaer has started a clear-out since he took over at the club but there is still plenty of work to be done. In defence, United still have the likes of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Chris Smalling and the club have been looking to ship off all three of them. In midfield, the likes of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira are all out of favour and could be sold for the right price.
Meanwhile, Fred is another player who could be sold if the Red Devils receive a good offer. Meanwhile, Solskjaer faces another dilemma with the return of Dean Henderson from loan. The English international will hope to dislodge David de Gea as the No.1 goalkpper. De Gea is on a massive wage and the Red Devils are likely to entertain a big offer for him, but his current wages make him an unrealistic target for most clubs who are in need of a new goalkeeper.
Buy
United have been hot on the trail of England wonderkid Jadon Sancho for several months now as they look to add genuine quality on the flanks. However, they have so far struggled to convince Borussia Dortmund into selling their priced asset.
The Red Devils should also be in the market for a top-class centre-back who could provide competition to Victor Lindelof. Also, another area United should be looking to bolster is up front where Anthony Martial needs someone better than Odion Ighalo to compete with.