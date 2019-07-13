Football

Pogba impresses as Manchester United edge past plucky Perth Glory

By Opta
Paul Pogba - cropped

Perth, July 13: Paul Pogba assisted the opener as Manchester United started pre-season with a laboured 2-0 win over A-League club Perth Glory in Western Australia.

Introduced at half-time, midfielder Pogba brought life to a largely tedious affair when he skilfully freed fellow substitute Marcus Rashford for a well-taken goal on the hour.

The France star's agent, Mino Raiola, has voiced the player's desire to leave Old Trafford but he appeared relaxed and in good spirits in front of more than 50,000 fans.

Pogba was set to be withdrawn until Luke Shaw appeared to strain a hamstring and instead made way for teenager James Garner, who fired home the sealer five minutes from the end.

Romelu Lukaku, a target for Serie A club Inter, was present at Optus Stadium but played no part due to a minor injury.

Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Lee Grant were also omitted from United's squad with fitness concerns but are all four are expected to face Leeds United on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his entire team after a goalless first half that produced few fireworks aside from Jesse Lingard's fine curling effort, which Glory goalkeeper Liam Reddy acrobatically turned around the upright.

The local side defended stoutly until Pogba's back-heel allowed Rashford to swivel and drill home the opening goal with his left foot.

Garner added a fine second with a precise strike in a game otherwise only notable for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's debuts for the Red Devils.

Story first published: Saturday, July 13, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
